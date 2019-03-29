There will be a curator’s opening tour at noon Friday at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 9400 College Station, Brunswick. Robert Freson and Ellery Harkness will discuss the exhibition, “Photographic Lives: Robert Freson, Irving Penn, and the Portrait,” which explores two remarkable photographers and their different approaches to portraiture. This event is free and open to the public. Pictured are Irving Penn and Robert Freson in Henry Moore’s Studio, Much Hadham, England, 1962, gelatin silver print by Irving Penn. Fore more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
