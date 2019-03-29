CANTON — Selectmen aasked Recreation Committee members Thursday to get estimates for repairs to the ball field on Route 140.

Committee members Phyllis Ouellette and Renee Spear said there is $11,000 in the Recreation Committee fund to fix ruts and do other work at the field. They said one child has sprained an ankle because of the uneven ground. Other safety concerns, they said, are volleyball pole holders that are a tripping hazard.

Selectman Rob Walker said the timing of the work is problematic.

“There’s always baseball starting or soccer starting because you really can’t try to grow grass in the middle of the summer,” he said, so the repairs need to be done in spring or fall.

The committee members also asked about purchasing a repair kit for the ice rink behind the ball field.

The rink was not used this past winter because there were rocks on the bottom of it, and the railroad ties surrounding it are rotten, Selectman Brian Keene said.

Ouellette said she got an estimate of about $7,000 for an ice rink kit, which includes a liner and boards.

Keene asked the women to get estimates to repair the ball field, and the board will “concentrate on the field first and the skating rink second.”

