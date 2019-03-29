A husband and wife died Friday afternoon in a single-car crash along Interstate 95 in Plymouth when their car ran off the road and struck a tree in the median, state police said.
The crash took place about 12:30 p.m. when the car left the northbound lanes.
Northbound traffic has been slowed in the area, Maine State Police said.
