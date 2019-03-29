LIVERMORE FALLS — An engineer looked at the multi-bay garage at the Transfer Station on Friday and deemed it was safe, but needs to be fixed, Town Manager Stephen Gould said.

Maine Municipal Association pulled structural insurance on the building Thursday following an inspection because it was considered unsafe, Gould previously said.

The building is used to store equipment, a loader and recyclables. Gould said they were advised to remove all equipment and the loader from the garage bays. That would keep people away from the building until it is fixed.

A header in place across each one of the wall positions is adequate support for the ceiling joists and would support a good two feet of snow on the roof, Keith Ewing, an engineer for Plymouth Engineering, Inc. of Plymouth, said.

If it was overburdened, the roof system would bend, Ewing said.

“It needs to be fixed, but it is not unsafe,” he said.

Gould said the roof is straight.

Ewing’s advice to Gould and Public Works foreman Bill Nichols was to cut the existing anchor bolts off, push the wall that is off the foundation back on, and put new anchor bolts in, both Gould and Ewing said.

Ewing will send a letter to Gould next week defining the inspection and the needed repairs.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: