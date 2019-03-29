- Nicholas Andrew Charest, 22, Augusta, operating under the influence, March 25, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Dylan C. McFarland, 24, Kingfield, warrant failure to appear, March 25, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Marie E. Daigle, 42, Kingfield, operating under the influence-prior, March 25, $500 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, Jay, violation condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked-three priors, March 26, $800 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Casey Gerold Keith, 27, Palm Bay, Florida, fugitive from justice, fail to provide correct name, address or date of birth, March 27, no bail listed as of March 29, Jay Police Department.
- Arianne Alexa Flagg, 20, Temple, domestic violence reckless conduct, March 28, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joseph Leland Wright-Champagne, 24, Farmington, violation condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, assault on an officer, March 28, no bail listed as of March 29, Farmington Police Department.
- Nancy Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, Rangeley, domestic violence assault, March 28, $250 cash bail, Rangeley Police Department.
- Austin M. Seeley, 20, Farmington, operating without license, March 28, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
