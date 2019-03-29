LEWISTON — The L&A Veterans Council had the first meeting of the year with most organizations present. The discussion focused on Memorial Day activities and transportation of the plane that will be moved to the Veterans Memorial Park.

Those present at the meeting were Helen Taylor, secretary; Jerry Dewitt, chairman; Maurice Fournier and Don Gosselin; Don Dube, Al Landry, Patrick Rossignol, Armand Bussiere, Normand Bussiere, Bert Dutil, advisor; Cecile Begoyne, Claire Poirier and Charley Paul, vice chairman.

They represent the following veterans posts: American Legion Post 22 of Lewiston, American Legion Post 135 of Sabattus, Amvets Post 6 and Auxiliary of New Gloucester, DAV Chapter 11, Franco Vets Post 31 of Lewiston, Marine Corps League of Central Maine and VFW Post 9150 of Lewiston.

The council will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Lewiston Armory. There will also be a Franco meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

A special ceremony will be held at Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, sponsored by the Central Maine Chapter, Marine Corps League.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: