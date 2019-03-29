100 years ago: 1919

Mayor Lemaire of Lewiston and Mayor Burnham of Auburn have issued a proclamation declaring that Friday, April 4th a holiday in honoring of Soldiers and Sailors return. Lewiston and Auburn, especially along the parade route, will be a riot of color and animation welcoming the servicemen home. Arrangements have been to decorate the entire route and adorn public buildings and construct a Victory Arch.

50 years ago: 1969

Many places of business and government offices will be closed Wednesday, for a national day of mourning out of respect for the late former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Municipal offices in both Lewiston and Auburn will close at I pm. for the remainder of the day. It was announced this morning by both Mayors, John B. Beliveau and Glyde E. Goudy.

25 years ago: 1994

The West Auburn School Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on April 7 at the schoolhouse on the West Auburn Road. The meeting will be preceded by a potluck supper at 6 pm. The 1994-95 slate of officers will be elected and specific plans will be discussed for the fund-raising auction to be held in June. For more information or to make reservations for the supper, call Charles Plummer, society president or June Speer, vice president.

