BETHEL — Molly Ockett Day is scheduled for July 20 and a planning committee has begun work on the event. The group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce office, 8 Station Place, next to The Gem Theater.

Anyone interested in offering ideas and suggestions is welcome to attend.

Vendor applications for crafts, food and nonprofits are available now. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to submit an application as soon as possible because in recent years slots have been filled as early as mid-April.

The committee is seeking the following:

• Fundraising organizations that wish to offer a game or activity either during the day (9-5) or early evening hours (6-9, before the fireworks);

• Any business or organization planning an event in conjunction with the weekend of Molly Ockett Day that wishes to add it to the official event calendar; and

• Volunteers to help during the day, including parade lineup organization, checking in vendors, staffing the information booth, set-up or clean-up.

Vendor applications and volunteer information is available at www.mollyockettday.com.

Further information, such as schedule details and parade applications, will be made available as soon as possible. For more information or to RSVP, call 207-824-2282, email [email protected] or visit the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: