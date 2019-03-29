AUGUSTA — The Concerts at Jewett Series, sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College, will feature Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee of the folk duo Castlebay in “Bygone Ballads of Maine” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at UMA Jewett Auditorium.

Julia Lane on Celtic harp and Fred Gosbee on 12-string guitar, fiddle and woodwinds, will treat the audience to music collected across the state from coastal seafaring communities to woodland logging camps.

Recently Lane transcribed about 150 nautical songs from field recordings collected in Maine (1925-1945) from the Helen Hartness Flanders Collection at Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vermont, and the program will include some of the songs.

Castlebay tours the east coast as well as Ireland, Scotland and England.

Tickets are $10, students $5, 12 and under free. Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door. Call 207-621-3551 or email [email protected] for more information or for mail order tickets. For more information on the series, go to www.concertsatjewett.com.

The next concert, to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, will be Masanobu Ikemiya, classical and ragtime pianist.

