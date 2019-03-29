Brian Albert Romano passed away on March 18, 2019, at the age of 63. He was born on Jan. 24, 1956, in Farmington, Maine to his late parents, Albert and Elaine Leah (Dakin) Romano.

He was retired from Tropicana Products after 30 years of working on the midnight shift. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1223 for years. He loved to go bowling and playing cards with his friends. He was devoted to anyone that needed a favor and loved his pets, Tiny and Toby.

He’ll be missed by his surviving sister and husband, Deborah E.(Romano) Perron and Roy, all the Dakin families in Florida and other cousins in Maine. Groover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

