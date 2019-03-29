AUBURN – Laurette D. (Lachance) Beaulieu, 88, originally from Lisbon and currently of Lewiston, peacefully passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lisbon on Dec. 19, 1931, a daughter of the late George and Delima (Dick) Lachance. She grew up in the Lisbon area and attended local schools there.

Laurette was a former member of St. Mary’s Parish and worked for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston as a housekeeper.

She will always be remembered for her love of indulging in her “sweets”. She will be deeply missed.

Laurette is survived by her son Glen and his wife Laura of Merrimack, N.H.; her grandsons, Matthew and Andrew Breton; and her great-grandson, Artemus. She also leaves behind her stepchildren, Sue Arel, Corrine McIntosh, and Ron Breton. She was predeceased by her siblings, Annette, Georgette, Paul and Maurice “Lefty”.

Condolences may be shared with Laurette’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 2 – 5 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word service will take place on Monday April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lisbon in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

