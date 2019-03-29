LEWISTON – Paul V. Laliberte, 71, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Russell Park Rehabilitation Center. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 14, 1947, a son of the late Raymond and Yvette (Simoneau) Laliberte.Paul was a graduate of Lewiston High School. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he worked as an airplane mechanic.On Sept. 14, 1968, he married his childhood friend, Carmen, from Brown St. and the two of them shared true and unconditional love for over 50 years. During that time Paul was employed briefly as a City of Lewiston Fire Inspector and years as a property management supervisor at Fleet Bank. He much more enjoyed working for himself as he established Paul’s Painting and Decorating along with Liberty Services Property Maintenance, Inc. from which he retired from in December of 2018. He loved working and took great pride in his meticulous work ethic. Paul was a sports fanatic and enjoyed watching Boston Red Sox and Bruins games. His love for hockey and helping others led him to be a long time Holy Cross youth hockey coach. He built a reputation for bringing the entire team to summer hockey games from Lewiston to Augusta. Paul also enjoyed annual summer vacations in Old Orchard Beach for over 20 years with Carmen. His true love and passion was spending time with his wife and family. He will be deeply missed by many.Paul is survived by his loving wife Carmen of Lewiston; his two sons, John and his wife Jennie of Cumming, Ga. and Michael and his wife Jen of Auburn. He also leaves behind his sister, Claire and her husband Paul, his brother, Marc and his wife Diane, and his sister-in-law Irene Morin; along with his six grandchildren, Trevor, Alina, Hadley, Braden, Paxton and Connor. The family wishes to thank the staff at Russell Park Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care Paul received during his short stay there as well as the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. Condolences may be shared with Paul’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Sunday March 31, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 4 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution to the: Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org

