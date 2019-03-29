Pedro O’Hara’s, 134 Main St., Lewiston, will offer live music with the Doug Hoyt Band from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, March, 29. There is no cover. Hoyt’s sound is deeply rooted in American and British Rock ‘n’ Roll. Heavily schooled in the power pop sounds from artists like Elvis Costello, The Who, Bruce Springsteen and Cheap Trick, he keeps his songwriting straight forward and to the point without a lot of filler within his songs. In addition to playing original songs, Hoyt plays a variety of rock ‘n’ roll covers. Band members are Hoyt, Mark McCall and Steve Peer. Chris Floyd, pictured, will appear from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 30. There will be no cover. Floyd was born into a musical family and began playing guitar at age 9. By 10, he was playing on stage in his family’s band. With music spanning classic rock, country, blues and bluegrass, Floyd began his solo career while also playing in several bands. For more information, call 207-783-6200.
