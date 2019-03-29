CHARGES
Androscoggin County
- Charles Brewster, 38, of 10 Master St., Livermore Falls, on a charge of criminal mischief, 10:20 p.m. Thursday, at that address, by Livermore Falls Police.
- Kendra Talbot, 39, of 15 Wing St., Lisbon Falls, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, 10:05 p.m. Thursday, on Middle Road in Sabattus, by Sabattus Police.
- Alton Lane, 19, of 381 Lisbon St., Lisbon, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:54 p.m. Thursday, at 391 Lisbon Street, Lisbon, by Lisbon Police.
ACCIDENTS
Auburn
- Cars driven by Amanda L. Surprenant, 32, of Windham and Sokane D. Stilphen, 18, of Auburn collided 6:31 p.m. Thursday on Court Street. Suprenant’s 2018 Chevrolet and the 2006 Nissan driven by Stilphen and owned by Christine M. Stilphen were towed due to disabling damage.
- A car driven by Tina A. Robinson, 25, of Farmington backed into a car parked by Deborah D. Johnson, 66, of Auburn at 2:12 p.m. Thursday on Turner Street. Damage to the 2008 Ford driven by Robinson and owned by Juli A. Howard of Farmington was listed as minor; to Johnson’s 2008 Infiniti, functional.
- Vehicles driven by Rita B. Poulin, 86, of Auburn and Alizabeth M. Edwards, 21, of Norway collided at 12:58 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue. Damage to the 2016 Jeep SUV driven by Poulin and owned by Roger A. Poulin of Auburn was listed as minor; to the 2014 Toyota driven by Edwards and owned by Peter C. Wood, functional.
- Cars driven by Krystal M. Young, 29, of Oxford and Jan S. Brown, 49, of Monmouth collided at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street. Damage to Young’s 2015 Kia was listed as functional; to Brown’s 2012 GMC, none.
- Vehicles driven by Linda B. Howard, 52, of Auburn and Normand R. Lacasse, 75, of Lewiston collided at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Damage to Howard’s 2006 Chevrolet SUV was listed as functional; to Lacasse’s 2011 Chevrolet, minor.
- Vehicles driven by Brian B. Pickett, 64, of Lewiston and Nancy L. Greenleaf, 63, of Auburn collided at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday on Mount Auburn Avenue. No damage was listed to Pickett’s 2000 GMC pickup truck. Damage to the 2009 Toyota SUV driven by Greenleaf and owned by Schooner Retirement Community of Auburn was functional.
- Vehicles driven by Tyler G. Austin, 21, of Standish and Kerry J. Eads, 40, of Lewiston collided at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue. Damage to Austin’s 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck and to Eads’ 2014 Hyundai was listed as functional.
- A vehicle driven by Renee M. Davis, 45, of Auburn struck a utility pole at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday on Poland Road. Damage to her 2015 Toyota SUV was listed as functional.
- A vehicle driven by Catherine L. Espin, 58, of Waco, Texas, struck a traffic barrier at 6:19 p.m. Monday in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue. Damage to Espin’s 2016 Mitsubishi SUV was listed as functional.
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Rebecca Hefty, 43, of Auburn, and Jackson Boswell, 16, of Lewiston, collided at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, on Lisbon Street. Damage to Hefty’s 2012 Buick was listed as minor. Boswell’s 2005 Toyota was towed due to disabling damage.
