TURNER — The School Administrative District 52 board of directors anticipates adopting a proposed budget for 2019-20 on Thursday, according to Superintendent Kimberly Brandt.

The budget is likely to include a proposal for two instructional coaches for the district, one for Turner Primary School and one for Turner Elementary School. Brandt said she’d eventually like to have six in all.

“We want support for teachers,” she said. “There’s a multifaceted approach to that.”

Coaches would model, observe and help.

At Thursday’s meeting, the board also hired a food service manager for Greene Central School, a food service assistant for Leeds Central School and a districtwide IT support specialist, a position Brandt said had been empty for a little while.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >