TURNER — The School Administrative District 52 board of directors anticipates adopting a proposed budget for 2019-20 on Thursday, according to Superintendent Kimberly Brandt.
The budget is likely to include a proposal for two instructional coaches for the district, one for Turner Primary School and one for Turner Elementary School. Brandt said she’d eventually like to have six in all.
“We want support for teachers,” she said. “There’s a multifaceted approach to that.”
Coaches would model, observe and help.
At Thursday’s meeting, the board also hired a food service manager for Greene Central School, a food service assistant for Leeds Central School and a districtwide IT support specialist, a position Brandt said had been empty for a little while.
-
Encore
The Maine State Ballet is holding performances of ‘Cinderella’ through April 7
-
Opinion
Reggie Bechard: Coup in the government
-
Opinion
William Barber: Mueller’s report was never going to save America
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: On Russia, Trump acted innocent
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Has the next economic bubble arrived?