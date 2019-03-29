TOPSHAM — The Maine School Administrative District 75 school board appointed Shawn Chabot Thursday as the district’s new superintendent.

Chabot begins on July 1.

Chabot, 48, is in his second year as the assistant superintendent for Lewiston Public Schools, the district he’s been working with for 14 years. During his time in Lewiston he’s served as an assistant elementary school principal, the middle school principal and the high school principal before moving into the assistant superintendent position.

The board of directors Thursday unanimously appointed Chabot to the top administrative role. His salary was set at $127,000.

Chabot, who is also a medic in the National Guard, said he always knew he wanted to be either a pilot, or a teacher.

“I love kids,” he said.

Working 25 years in education, he knew he wanted to move into administration. While he misses teaching, he’s found he can impact children on a more global level.

“If we do our jobs well as administrators, I’ve always felt like mine is to remove barriers for building principals and teachers can focus on one thing, and that’s their kids; teaching and learning,” Chabot said.

For example, Lewiston has struggled with proficiency based learning just as MSAD 75 has.

Chabot hails from Dexter. He and his wife have three children and their youngest son is a senior at Lewiston High School soon bound for college. The job at MSAD 75 means he doesn’t have to move, and he said he’s always been fond of the Topsham-Brunswick area.

“We wanted to be close by. Family is important,” he said.

His first superintendent job, Chabot said he’d be lying if he said he’s not nervous and a little scared. He’s felt the weight of the responsibility and takes it very seriously. He’s also very excited.

“I’m very humbled and honored that they would offer me this position,” Chabot said. “I’ve always wanted to do what’s best for kids and the last thing I’d ever want to do is hurt a child,” he said. “And if I don’t do my very best then I’ve let people down and most importantly I’ve let kids down, and I never want that to happen.”

He added, “There’s nothing more important than kids.”

Robert Lucy is serving as interim superintendent until Chabot takes the reins July 1. Lucy filled the vacancy left by Interim Superintendent Dan Chuhta, who left MSAD 75 Feb. 15 to become Maine’s deputy education commissioner. Chuhta had been set to replace former Superintendent Brad Smith after his retirement in June 2018.

