FARMINGTON — Shannon Smith has been awarded the Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

The presentation was made by Executive Director Lisa Laflin during the United Way’s annual meeting March 21 at The Herbert Grand Hotel and MacGregor’s Pub in Kingfield.

Trisha Mosher, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, wrote in an email members, “What a great honor to bestow on one of Franklin County’s hardest working volunteers. The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area gives this award each year to a volunteer who stands out and truly gives of themselves.

“We are so proud of Shannon Smith and all of the work she does for Franklin County.”

