Diane Jordan of Minot uses a kistka, a tool used in the art of egg-painting, to lay melted beeswax on an egg. She was one of 21 women attending a workshop on the art at Bates College in Lewiston on Friday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

 

Lesia Sochor of Brooks, second from left, demonstrates the art of pysanky, Ukrainian egg-painting, to a group of 21 women at Bates College in Lewiston on Friday. Sochor said she was taught the tradition of decorating eggs with beeswax, dye and a tool called a kistka by her mother. Sochor has been teaching the art across Maine for the past 25 years. From left are Elisabeth Salberg of Auburn, Sochor, Susan Allison of Greene and Sarah Strong of Auburn. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

