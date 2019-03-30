GARDINER — Capital City Improv will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. Doors will open at 7.

Tickets in advance are $16 for adults; $14, seniors, and $5, youth. At the door they will be $19 for adults; $17, seniors; and $5, youth.

Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 207-582-7144 or by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

Using audience suggestions and interviews, Capital City Improv creates unique, on-the-spot comedy shows that live for one night only.

Dennis Price, founder of Capital City Improv, studied and performed improvisation in Chicago with The Second City and IO Theater (formerly Improv Olympic). While performing with IO house team Honeyslide, Price watched and worked with some of the best improvisers in Chicago.

Since coming to Maine in 1998, Price has worked as an actor, performer, improviser, teacher and director. He worked with the Theater at Monmouth for 12 years, and he was also seen at the Penobscot Theater in Bangor and The Public Theater in Lewiston. During the summer, he performs with ImprovAcadia in Bar Harbor.

Artist link is https://www.facebook.com/capitalcityimprov/.

