FARMINGTON — A 60-year-old man suffered a cut on his nose and above his eye Saturday morning when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car at the intersection of Oakes Street and Town Farm Road, near Madore’s Market in West Farmington, officer Jesse Clement said.

Ann Kimball, 49, of Strong told police she was traveling north in a Nissan Sentra on Oakes Street, stopped at the stop sign at the four-way intersection, and didn’t see bicyclist Lawrence Chilvers, 60, of Farmington crossing the intersection, Clement said.

“Kimball continued straight towards the Town Farm Road and struck Chilvers, throwing him from his bike,” Clement said.

Two witnesses saw the accident, which was reported at about 7:50 a.m., and confirmed that Kimball stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, the officer said.

Chilvers was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by a NorthStar EMS ambulance.

No charges will be filed, Clement said.

