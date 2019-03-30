The Maine Music Society will present a powerful and exhilarating rendition of Handel’s “Judas Maccabaeus” oratorio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Gendron Franco Center’s performance hall. The chorale, orchestra and soloists, under the directorship of John Corrie, have been rehearsing to perfect this dramatic story of the Judean revolt against the occupying Hellenist Kings of Syria. The stunning music sung in English includes several famous choruses, most notably the “Hallelujah, Amen.” For tickets visit www.mainemusicsociety.orgor call 207-333-3386.
