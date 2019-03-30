BUCKFIELD – Carmella A. McCafferty, 57, of Buckfield passed away on Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at Market Square Health Care Center. She was born in Lewiston on Sept. 21, 1961, the daughter of Hugh and Alice McCafferty.Cammy grew up in Hebron, graduating a year early in 1978, from Oxford Hills High School, while obtaining her certification as a CNA. She went on to obtain her cosmetology license from Mansfield Academy, working many years as a hair dresser and owning her own shop. However, she found her true passion working in the mental health field, and later in life went on to earn her associate degree in applied science in human services at CMCC.Cammy really enjoyed attending all her sons sporting events and later in life did the same for her grandsons and great-nieces and nephews. She loved playing cards and her sons shared countless memories being skunked at a game of Rummy that they will cherish. Cammy loved tending to flowers, plants and soaking up the sunshine, she would spend every spring helping her mother in the greenhouses. She enjoyed stopping by family and friends to visit and treasured the times anyone would do the same in return. Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. It didn’t matter if they were related or not, Cammy adored all children. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.She is survived by her two sons, Jason Bryant and wife, Alicia, and their two sons, Jamisen and Landon, of Buckfield, Kevin Bryant and wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Annabelle, of Hebron; her mother, Alice McCafferty of Hebron; two brothers, Norman McCafferty and sister-in-law, Jodi, of Buckfield, Dorson McCafferty and wife, Jocie, of Buckfield; two sisters, Marie McCafferty of Buckfield, Penny Latham and husband, Ernie of Hebron; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.She was predeceased by her father, Hugh H. McCafferty.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Market Square Health Care Center and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice as well as the friends at MSHCC that she made while she was there. The family will be holding a celebration of life, Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 1-4 p.m., at the Buckfield Masonic lodge.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

207-662-0111

