AUBURN – Helen Theresa Wood Vaughan, 94, passed away on Monday, March 25, at Clover Manor after many years battling dementia. She was born on Aug. 8, 1924, in Lewiston, to Frederick and Ellen “Helen” Rattigan Wood. Helen married Edward Vaughan in Lewiston on Oct. 12, 1946; he died on Jan. 8, 1990.

Educated locally, she graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1942. She worked for over forty years at the former Bell Manufacturing on Main Street, Lewiston. For years she enjoyed going to Ferry Beach on her birthday week with the family. She loved to sit on the beach and people watch. This brought back fond memories in her younger years of dancing at the pier at Old Orchard Beach. Helen also loved to go to Christmas fairs with her daughters and grandchildren. She would head to the bakery tables first and buy enough sweets to feed a very large family! Her response to why do you buy so much was “I have to help out.” Helen was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church and then St. Patricks Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Plummer and her partner, Bob Gardner of Auburn, and Judi Akerley-Adams and her husband, Bruce of Minot. Grandchildren, Tobie Akerley Gordon (Shawn) of South Paris, Tim Plummer (Veronica) of Bend, Ore., and Matt Plummer (Sarah) from Silverton, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Connor Gordon of Portland, Alora Gordon of South Paris, Zoe and Emery Plummer of Bend, Ore. and Oliver and Linden Plummer of Silverton, Ore.; she also leaves a special life long friend, Evelyn Tuttle of Auburn, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; and five brothers, Wilbur, Ralph, Raymond, Alfred and Carl Wood; son-in-law, Gard L. Akerley; and grandchildren, Sunshine and Colin Akerley.

The family would like to thank the staff of Galway unit at Clover Manor for the love and attention she was given these past three months. Special thanks to her great-niece, Heidi Brooks, and home caregiver, Anita Chase, for their loving care. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, Sunday, March 31, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Services will be Monday, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church. Interment in the Spring. Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association or the Androscoggin Humane Society.

