BRUNSWICK – Richard P. Tomko, 82, a lifelong resident of the Brunswick area, died Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born May 4, 1936, to Andrew and Pauline (Racine) Tomko. Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years, Betty (Orne) Tomko, and a younger brother, Kenneth Tomko.Educated in both parochial and public schools, Richard was fluent in both English and French. He graduated from Brunswick High School with the class of 1954. While attending high school, the owner of the well-known Robert’s Shoe Store hired him part-time to help serve the French speaking community. His latter employs include 35 years at the Pejepscot Paper Company followed by 15 years at Bath Iron Works. Richard was a longtime member of the Jaycees. He was an enthusiastic cribbage player and enjoyed playing the game in local groups. An avid coin and stamp collector, Richard continued this hobby for many years. After losing his spouse, Richard became a resident at Dionne Commons, where he was an active resident and good friend to his neighbors.A committal service at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick will be announced later in the spring. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

