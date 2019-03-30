HARTFORD – Robert F. “Bob” Maxwell, died Thursday, March 28 at his residence after several years of failing health, at the age of 73. Bob was born in Lewiston, May 4, 1945 to Clifton “Joe” Maxwell and Christine (Webster) Maxwell. He grew up in Livermore on Boothby Road. He started school in a two-room school house, then Riverside School and graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1963. During his high school years, he lived with Raymond and Joyce Lovewell, where he milked cows before and after school. His first real job, as he called it, was on repairs at Boise Cascade in Rumford.

Two years later, in 1965, with recommendations from his landlord, Cam Doiron, he went to work at the International Paper Company, Otis Division on repairs. Later he transfered to the Jay Mill and worked in the computer department for eight years. Finding it a little boring, he went out on the paper machines, where he worked until his retirement in 2006, working in the paper industry for 40 years.

Bob met his wife, Doreen Therrien, at the roller rink at Bear Pond Park. They were married Aug. 29, 1964 at St. Mary’s Church in Wilton. They started their married life in Jay, moved to Fayette and then to Bear Pond. While in Jay, Bob was a relief officer for the Jay Police Department for eight years.

Even though he played very little sports in his youth, he was a huge advocate for children’s sports. He coached AYS Basketball for a few years and was always handy and willing to umpire a ballgame. He had been on the sidelines, cheering his children and grandchildren on, all the way through AYS sports, high school and even college sports, many times, traveling miles and miles to watch them play.

He loved to cruise and after his retirement, Bob and Doreen did a 108 day World Cruise going to four continents and 40 countries. They have been several times to Hawaii and Alaska. His last cruise, before his legs gave out, was South America for 33 days. Bob had been to a total of 55 countries.

He loved to hunt and fish, especially ice fishing. He went to hunting camp mostly for the poker games. During the strike at IP, he purchased Twin Bridge Market and ran that for three years, selling it to one of his employees. Bob was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and Quarter Century Club of International Paper Company. He was also a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Doreen (Therrien) Maxwell of Hartford; his son, Marty Maxwell and his wife, Linda of Fayette, their children, Joseph Maxwell and his wife, Allissa, Sarah Maxwell and her wife, Kristina Valentic; his daughter, Tammy Maxwell and her significant other, George Nason of Fayette, and her children, Heather Smith and her husband Justin, Hillary Hemminger, Hailey Hemminger and her significant other, JT Stevens and his great-grandson, Brody Hemminger and another great-grandchild coming this fall. Bob also leaves behind his brother, Stan Maxwell and his wife, Carolyn of Livermore, his sisters, Jessie Mitchell of Livermore, Marilyn Black of Winthrop, his brothers-in-law, Barry Therrien and his wife, Julie of Livermore, Bob Therrien of Nevada, his sisters-in-law, Jean Labbe of Jay, Teri Gordon and her husband, Mike of Turner, Jane Woolford and her husband, Stan of Alabama; and many, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife’s parents; his sister and brother-in -law, Sylvia and Reggie Lee and his brother, George Maxwell.

The whole family would like to put out a great big thank you to Bob’s nurses from Beacon Hospice. They kept him going almost daily for over 14 months. Sonia and Crystal, you are in our most humble gratitude for the care you gave my husband, our dad and our grandfather. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, March 31 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at the funeral home.

If desired contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to

Area Youth Sports,

P.O. Box 363,

Jay, Maine 04239

