RANGELEY – Thomas Mitchell “Sully” Sullivan, 74, passed away at home in Rangeley, on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born in Springfield, Mass., on Feb. 1, 1945, the oldest son of Francis T. and Pauline J. (Sierodzinski) Sullivan.

He graduated from Springfield Technical High School and then served 20 years in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged from the service, he went on to careers in construction and then grooming ski trails at Sugarloaf USA.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Brian.

He is survived by his dog, Stanley; brother, Barry Sullivan and husband, Alan Scott, of Raleigh, N.C.; son, Todd and wife, Elizabeth, of Poland; granddaughters, Riley and Taylor of Poland; and former wife of 17 years, Nancy Dunning of Bowdoin.

A funeral service with military honors will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 12 p.m., noon. Services are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams- McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine. A kind word may be left on his memory wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta at www.MaineVets.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: