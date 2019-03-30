Androscoggin County
- Lucas Rioux, 21, of Monmouth, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, Friday on Bishop Hill Road in Leeds.
- Britney Garcia, 19, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Friday at the intersection of Lincoln and Cedar streets.
- Hiep Quang Tran, 47, of Portland, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, Friday on Route 26 in Mechanic Falls.
Lewiston
- Oscar Perkins, 57, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Friday at 211 Ash St.
- Brian Benson, 41, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and criminal trespassing, Saturday at the Ramada Inn.
- Calvin Footman, 43, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:05 a.m. Saturday at 67 Bridge St.
Auburn
- Curtis Therriault, 59, transient, on an outstanding warrant and charges of theft and criminal trespassing, 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 110 Hampshire St.
- Daniel Beaulieu, 31, of Litchfield, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 11:31 a.m. Saturday at 1243 Lisbon St.
- Glenn Kirouac, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 3:08 p.m. Saturday at 120 Sixth St.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles