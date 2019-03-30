I am concerned that America is faltering, and people might lose their rights of freedom to bear arms and freedom of speech. That would end our way of life.

There is a coup going on in the federal government with the socialist liberal machine trying to take down the president. The media are fanning the flames. Those socialist liberals in the government are dividing America and destroying the Constitution and democracy.

Freedom encourages people to do what is morally right to save freedoms in America.

The Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves to see the abuses of power and the corruption in today’s federal government.

The American people need to open their eyes and stop the coup by the socialist movement as they try to take down the president.

Reggie Bechard, Lewiston

