Maine State Ballet in Falmouth presents “Cinderella” now through April 7. The age old story of the cinder-girl is familiar, well-loved and considered the world’s most timeless fairy tale. Get swept up in the romance as one of Maine State Ballet’s most beloved ballets returns to the stage. The classic tale of Cinderella is brought to life as an ordinary girl experiences one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers. Complete with Prokofiev’s well-loved musical score, Maine State Ballet’s “Cinderella” is filled with romance, comedy, lovely dancing, gorgeous sets and costumes, and hilarious high jinks that will have audiences young and old, laughing out loud. Tickets can be purchased at mainestateballet.org. Pictured from left are Abigail Beaucaire of Greene, Hannah Bergeron of Lewiston and Alexis Beaucaire, Abigail’s twin sister, from Greene.
