Chris Rumery, 9, of Gorham competes in the limbo contest Sunday during the annual Beach Bash Weekend at Lost Valley in Auburn. The ski area filled its final day of the ski season with events, such as big dummy air contest, pond skimming, cardboard box race and ollie and limbo contests. Limbo judge Heather Stukas is at right. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Natasha Fyfe of Wales and her children Jovelyn, 6, and Cayden, 7, are pushed in their cardboard turkey Sunday by her husband, Scott, during the Beach Bash Weekend cardboard box race at Lost Valley in Auburn. The ski area filled its final day of the ski season with events, such as big dummy air contest, pond skimming, limbo contests and cardboard box races.
Scott Shanaman, right, of Auburn helps Linda Sherman of Lewiston after Sherman came up short Sunday while trying to ski across a pond during the Beach Bash Weekend pond skimming event at Lost Valley in Auburn. The ski area filled its final day of the ski season with events, such as big dummy air contest, limbo contests, cardboard box races and pond skimming. Shanaman and his wife, April, are the owners of Lost Valley. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
The crowd reacts after Evan O’Donnell of Auburn comes up short Sunday during his attempt to ski across a pond during the Beach Bash Weekend pond skimming event at Lost Valley in Auburn. The ski area filled its final day of the ski season with events, such as big dummy air contest, limbo contests, cardboard box races and pond skimming. O’Donnell is a seventh-grader at Auburn Middle School. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Sawyer Shanaman of Auburn skis across the pond Sunday during the Beach Bash Weekend pond skimming event at Lost Valley in Auburn. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Cameron Bolduc, right, of Lewiston is pushed by his uncle, Kevin Capponi of Greene, during the Beach Bash Weekend cardboard box race at Lost Valley in Auburn on Sunday. The ski area filled its final day of the ski season with events, such as big dummy air contest, pond skimming, limbo contests and cardboard box races. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Colton Boulay, 6, of Minot leaves the start line of the cardboard box race in his ship, Yard Sail, during the Beach Bash Weekend at Lost Valley in Auburn on Sunday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Chris Smith, left, of Auburn and Isaiah Eagles of Dresden attempt to get a “cardboard dummy” back on track Sunday during the Beach Bash Weekend big dummy air contest at Lost Valley in Auburn. The ski area filled its final day of the ski season with events, such as cardboard box races, pond skimming, limbo contests and air contests where contestants build “dummies” to send down the ski trail and over a large jump for spectators to watch. This particular “dummy” was built by John, Tracy, Samantha and Andrew Herrick. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Justin Painter of Portland runs out of luck Sunday while attempting to ski backward across the pond during the Beach Bash Weekend pond skimming event at Lost Valley in Auburn. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
