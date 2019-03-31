WEDNESDAY — April 3

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, 5:15 p.m., second floor, Androscoggin County Courthouse

AUBURN — School Committee, public hearing on proposed budget, 7 p.m., Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, April 4

LEWISTON — Anti-bullying event: “Lock In Your Kindness,” 7 p.m., Lewiston High School library, interested community members invited to write affirming notes to leave on the locker of every Lewiston High School student, sponsored by high school members of the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council.

