A Penobscot County man who was convicted in 2005 of killing his wife has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Randall A. Liberty, commissioner for the Maine Department of Corrections, identified the inmate as Carl S. Dyer, 65, of Lee.

Dyer died in the prison at about 9:18 p.m. Thursday, according to Liberty. The state did not specify the cause of death, adding that Maine State Police and the Maine Attorney General’s Office were notified.

“Foul play or other suspicious activity is not suspected,” Liberty said in a statement.

On Dec. 8, 2005, Dyer was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for Class A manslaughter with no chance of probation.

Dyer was scheduled to be released in May 2022.

NewsCenter Maine reported that Dyer shot his wife, Rosemarie Dyer, in the leg at their home in Lee in July 2004. His wife, who was 52, died two days later.

Dyer pleaded guilty to manslaughter – instead of murder – in October 2005 after reaching a plea deal with the state.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: