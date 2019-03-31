Androscoggin County
*Alfred Plummer, 49, of Turner, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating after habitual offender revocation, 8:10 p.m. Saturday, in Auburn.
*Patrice Audain-Dixon, 28, of Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, 12:05 a.m. Sunday at 640 Main St., in Poland.
*Ashley Santin, 18, of Auburn, on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, 1:32 a.m. Sunday at 457 Stevens Mill Road, in Auburn.
Auburn
*Curtis Therriault, 59, transient, on an outstanding warrant and charges of theft and criminal trespassing, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, at 110 Hampshire St.
*Daniel Beaulieu, 31, of Litchfield, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 11:31 a.m. Saturday, at 1243 Lisbon St.
*Glenn Kirouac, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 3:08 p.m. Saturday, at 120 Sixth St.
Lewiston
*Oscar Perkins, 57, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Friday, at 211 Ash St.
*Brian Benson, 41, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and criminal trespassing, Saturday, at the Ramada Inn.
*Calvin Footman, 43, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:05 a.m. Saturday, at 67 Bridge St.
*Adam Jordan, 38, of Lewiston, on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
*Richard Knox, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pine and Park streets.
