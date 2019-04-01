RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Hotel Rumford, Canal Street. Call Lois Ross at Lois Ross 207-364 2712 so reservations may be made.

DIXFIELD — The Stephens High School Class of 1956 luncheon will be at noon Thursday, April 4, at Ellis’s Variety. All classmates and a guest are welcome.

