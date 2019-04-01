CONCORD, N.H. — Gasoline prices continue to climb in northern New England.
In both Maine and New Hampshire, prices have gone up 1.6 cents per gallon. In Maine, the average price was $2.57, and in New Hamsphire,$2.49.
In Vermont, prices rose 3.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.61.
The national average price of $2.69 is up 26.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
