DEAR SUN SPOTS: Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, a nonprofit organization, is looking for volunteers to support those facing the end-of-life by providing companionship to patients and respite to family members.

Volunteers are needed for patients in the home setting, nursing facilities and the Hospice House on Stetson Road in Auburn. Along with patient needs, we are looking for greeters for the Hospice House who would spend most of their time answering phones and getting those calls to the appropriate person. All hospice volunteers are asked to give two to four hours per week for one year. They are required to attend a 21-hour training course to prepare for this very important role.

Classes begin April 10 in Augusta, April 12 in Farmington and April 18 in Lewiston. All classes include an online component. For more information and to register, contact Kathy Baillargeon, manager of volunteer resources, at 777-7740, ext. 1286, or email [email protected]

— Kathy Baillargeon

ANSWER: Being a Hospice volunteer is such a worthwhile use of your time and talents and is especially rewarding to those who have a care-giving nature. The training is exemplary and will prepare you well for your role as a volunteer. I highly recommend the experience.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: White Mountains Community College will hold the Annual Grand Auto Show on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Berlin campus. Rain date is Sunday, May 5.

For the last show, over 60 cars were entered with hundreds in attendance. The event has proven to be a huge success and the organizers of the Grand Auto Show are inviting vendors to attend the event.

If you would like to sell your goods at the show, be a sponsor of the show, or make a donation toward the scholarship, call Tamara Roberge at 603-342-3062 or email [email protected]

— Tamara Roberge

ANSWER: The college is at 2020 Riverside Drive in Berlin, New Hampshire. It’s spring. Time for a road trip!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m writing in response to Jill in the March 7 Sun Spots. She was looking to have a pillow or bear made from a sweater. I would be happy to meet with her to look at the sweater and explore possible options.

After my dad’s death last summer, I made several “memory pillows” from his dress shirts. This has unexpectedly led to a little business for me. You can check out my page “In Remembrance” on Facebook.

I’m hoping to have a website soon, but for now, the best way to contact me is by going to my Facebook page and clicking on the “Send message” button or you can write to me at Beth, In Remembrance, PO Box 53, Bryant Pond, ME 04219.

— Beth, Bryant Pond

ANSWER: These upcycled pillows and stuffed animals definitely bless both the crafter who is willing to do the work and the recipient. When my dad passed away, a relative made a beautiful quilt incorporating his flannel shirts and jeans. She embroidered lyrics from some of his favorite country-western tunes along the border. What a treasure!

