100 years ago: 1919

A modern Addressograph has been installed by The Sun for use in the Mailing Department. This new equipment is similar to that being used in many of the large newspaper offices of this country. Only one other Maine daily is using Addressograph equipment. The new label bears the entire address of the subscriber, whereas the old labels, in most cases, had only the subscriber’s name.

50 years ago: 1969

A music program was presented by the Chord Majority, a singing group comprised of Edward Little High School students before Little Theater Association at their clubhouse. The young people presented a group of folk songs in a highly professional manner and were warmly applauded by the members.

25 years ago: 1994

Bethany A. Kalach of Edward Little High School in Auburn, Rochelle L. Murray of Dirigo High School, Dixfield, and Jennifer L. Gervais of Oak Hill High School in Wales were honored Tuesday in a Blaine House reception for their academic achievements.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

