STRONG – Matthew “Matt” Adams Jr., 22, a resident of Strong, formerly of Livermore Falls, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, at his residence. He was born April 19, 1996, in Farmington, the son of Matthew U. Adams and Christine L. (Frost) Fournier. He attended school at Livermore Falls High School receiving his GED. Matt worked as a laborer in carpentry. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his kids, nieces and nephews. Matt enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding, working on automobiles, video games, music and camping. He is survived by his father, Matt Adams and his wife, Amanda, of Mexico; his mother, Christine Fournier and her husband, Jeff, of Lewiston; his children, Isabelle and Braxtyn Adams; siblings, Eric Frost and his significant other, Elexis Lussier, of Lincoln, N.H., Dominick Adams of Jay, Penny Adams and Mark Adams both of Mexico; maternal grandmother, Ericka Duval of Mexico; nieces and nephews, Emily Brochu-Frost, Sofia Frost, Landyn Buote, Jacksyn Therrien, Addisyn Adams, and Bentley Libby; his significant other, Amanda Crandall; also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Marcia Adams. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.

