FAYETTE – Roger Nathaniel Lane was born at the Lane Farm in Fayette, Maine, on June, 28, 1922, to Emery Orson Lane and Rose Mabel Haskell; he died at age 96, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sandy River Rehabilitation in Farmington, Maine. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1940 and served in the United States Army Signal Intelligence Service (Southwest Pacific) from 1942-1946. Upon his return he worked at the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, Boston, Mass., and lived for many years on Beacon Hill. He never married. In the 1980s, he retired and returned to North Jay, Maine. In 2003 he returned to live at the Lane Farm in Fayette where he resided until February.He was the record-keeper and Lane family historian for many years; with his cousin, Frank C. Lane, he co-wrote Ancestry and Descendants of James Lane of Hingham, Massachusetts published in 1966. He was a member of the Readfield, Fayette, and North Jay Historical Societies, the North Jay and Readfield Granges, and the North Fayette Community Church.Mr. Lane was predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Jennie May, Wesley Orson, Gladys, Stella, Persis, Marion, Ronald Hayden, and Muriel Arlene. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren.A public memorial service will be held at the North Fayette Community Church this spring, and a celebration of his life will be held in conjunction with the annual Lane Stampede in July. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Randy Lane Scholarship Fund or the North Fayette Community Church.

