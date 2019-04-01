OXFORD — The Oxford Station House Community Center has announced plans for the spring and summer.

A craft day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, and plans are in the works for a weekly Summer Fun Day. Watch for more information and dates.

On Saturday, April 20, the center will hold a breakfast, photo shoot and Easter egg hunt. There will be food and prizes, and the 4-H club will hold a bake sale.

Baseball will begin soon, and registration is open.

The center has activities slated for the summer season. There will be four summer concerts. The series will start Friday, June 21, with Crooked Creek, a mix of classic rock, blues and country. On Friday, July 12, the Country Ridge Ryders will entertain, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, the Classic Echoes, a classic rock, old and new country, will entertain during the annual Community Free Bar B Q.

Hot Damn Duo will round out the season on Friday, Sept. 20, with classic rock country.

All concerts are from 7 to 11 p.m. unless noted. They will be held under the skating pavilion. Bring chairs. The Station House will sell food as a fundraiser. The events are free as well as alcohol free.

The center is also planning to host a roller skate dance to music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. More information will be forthcoming about the date.

Senior bingo is held from 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday, with a lunch served the last Thursday of the month.

Ongoing events include a group that works on projects they bring. Socializing and light snacks is the Tuesday night gathering and is open to all. Yoga is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays. The Oxford Hills Bridge Club meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays a crochet group meets.

The center hours vary from week to week depending on the scheduled events. It is open when the green flag is out. Staff is open to suggestions for future activities.

For more information, call 207-539-8094.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: