police log

Charges

Lewiston

  • Kayla Taylor, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, at 83 Bartlett St.
  • Lisa Labbe, 53, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, 2:07 a.m. Monday, at Main Street and Strawberry Avenue.

Auburn

  • April Dolloff, 35, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 3:30 p.m. Monday, at Hannaford supermarket.
  • Christopher Hecker, 21, of Wales, on a charge of theft, 3:50 p.m. Monday, at Hannaford supermarket.
