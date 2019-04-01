Charges
Lewiston
- Kayla Taylor, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, at 83 Bartlett St.
- Lisa Labbe, 53, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, 2:07 a.m. Monday, at Main Street and Strawberry Avenue.
Auburn
- April Dolloff, 35, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 3:30 p.m. Monday, at Hannaford supermarket.
- Christopher Hecker, 21, of Wales, on a charge of theft, 3:50 p.m. Monday, at Hannaford supermarket.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Dear Abby
Mom objects to unsolicited advice about breastfeeding
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Rachel Maddow’s deep delusion
-
Encore
Looking Back on April 2
-
Dr. Roach
A healthy diet includes omega-3 and omega-6
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log