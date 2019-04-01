AUGUSTA — “She was fine 10 minutes ago.”

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber repeated the sentence as each photo displayed on a screen inside the courtroom Monday.

The photos showed 4-year-old Kendall Chick on an autopsy table, pale and covered in bruises.

This is how the murder trial of Shawna Gatto began.

“As you can see your honor, little Kendall Chick was not fine,” the prosecutor said.

Chick died Dec. 8, 2017. Gatto was arrested days later and has been in jail since. She waived a jury trial last year, which means the verdict will be reached by Superior Court Justice William Stokes. The trial is expected to last through this week and perhaps into next week.

Gatto wore a charcoal sweater and black pants, and her face was partially hidden behind her long dark hair. She listened as Macomber alleged, in painstaking detail, that she was the one who caused the child’s fatal injuries. Each time a photo was displayed on a large screen at the front of the courtroom, it also appeared on a computer monitor directly in front of her.

And each was accompanied by Macomber’s refrain of “she was fine 10 minutes ago,” a reference to what Gatto told police and others over and over again while trying to explain what happened.

Macomber cast Gatto as a woman who was overwhelmed by the circumstances of her life. She had raised two boys of her own and was looking forward to spending time with her fiancé, Stephen Hood. Then one of her sons had a child and she became a full-time babysitter. Then Chick, the daughter of Hood’s son, was placed with them because both of her parents struggled with substance use disorder. Finally, Gatto’s son had another child.

She went from an empty nester to caring for two toddlers and an infant, “all day, every day, by herself,” the prosecutor said.

“She said she didn’t have any ‘me time,’” Macomber said, adding that Gatto would often call her mother to “let off steam,” about how challenging the children were. “On Dec. 8, they talked for two hours.”

Macomber said the autopsy, conducted by State Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbaum, showed at least 15 distinct injuries that were consistent with acute child abuse. Chick died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, which lacerated her pancreas, but she had head trauma as well, including a bruise that had forced one eye swollen shut.

In addition to the widespread injuries, Macomber said detectives found blood stains in the girl’s bedroom and a “defect” in the wall that had both blood and one of her hairs embedded. He said Gatto and Hood didn’t take the girl in public often because of the bruises.

Gatto’s defense attorney, Jeremy Pratt, opted to postpone his opening statement until the state finishes its case.

Following Macomber’s opening statement, prosecutors played the audio of a 911 call made by Hood after Chick had fallen unconscious. Both he and Gatto could be heard on the audio and both were distraught. At one point, he said, “We’re losing her.” The dispatcher instructed the two on how to perform CPR on the girl. Gatto again could be heard saying, “she was fine.”

The state next called three witnesses, all emergency medical personnel who had responded to the 911 call to Hood and Gatto’s home in Wiscasset. Each testified about arriving at the home and seeing the girl with gruesome injuries. Each said she was covered in bruises, some fresh and some that appeared old, and that she was cold and lifeless.

One of the witnesses, Anita Sprague, said the feeling inside the house was unusual when she arrived.

“Nobody was hysterical,” she said.

The state called Dr. Eric Sampson, who was the attending emergency room physician on Dec. 8, 2017, when Chick was brought by ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He testified that when the child arrived, her heart wasn’t beating, but they tried for more than a half hour to revive her. At one point, doctors were preparing to transfer Chick by LifeFlight helicopter to a Portland hospital but that didn’t happen. She was declared dead.

Asked by Macomber to access the girl’s injuries, Sampson said that the “bruising on her head appeared older and … was unlikely to represent as accidental.”

During the doctor’s testimony, several more graphic images of the girl’s injuries were projected onto a screen in the courtroom.

Gatto’s attorneys have said they will counter that Chick died from accidental injuries – that she was born drug-affected and was developmentally delayed and clumsy.

Chick’s death, followed by the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs three months later, put a spotlight on Maine’s broken child protective system. Several reforms have been undertaken since and more are being debated in the current legislature.

