U.S. Border Patrol Agents working in Waterville arrested two Mexican nationals Thursday for being in the U.S. illegally, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The release, dated Friday, says one of the men was charged with re-entry of removed alien, a felony. The men were taken to Border Patrol’s Houlton Sector for processing after their arrests, the release says.

“During a routine background check one man was found to have been removed from the United States on three separate occasions, the first occurrence was in 2003,” it says. “He was referred for criminal prosecution in the Federal District of Bangor.”

The other man was determined to have overstayed the length of his visa, which expired in 2016, it says. Because the man was found to be illegally present in the United States, he was placed in administrative removal procedures.

Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said about the case: “These arrests underscore the effectiveness of our patrol activities. We work to keep every community safer by executing our mission within our assigned area of responsibility, which, for Houlton Sector, encompasses the entire State of Maine.”

