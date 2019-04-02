FARMINGTON — A local man who was arrested Thursday on charges related to kicking and hitting police, allegedly destroyed a video surveillance camera in the holding cell he was in at the Franklin County jail.

Joseph Wright-Champagne, 24, of Farmington had been taken into custody after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 12:53 a.m.on Farmington Falls Road. Wright-Champagne was arrested on a number of charges including assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention – physical force. Wright-Champagne was uncooperative with police and became combative when the tried to arrest him, Farmington police secretary Bonnie Pomeroy previously said.

At about 2:07 a.m. after Wright-Champagne arrived at the jail, he jumped up and struck the video surveillance camera in the cell he was being held in because he was upset about being arrested, according to an affidavit filed by deputy and corrections officer Sgt. Walter Fails.

Corrections officer Sgt. Bridget Pinkham told Fails during a shift briefing, that Wright-Champagne had been hitting the windows of the cell and door extremely hard and being disruptive, uncooperative and loud, according to the document.

Pinkham had to stop what she was doing to deal with him. He refused her orders at first, then turned and walked toward the surveillance camera mounted on the ceiling of the cell. He jumped up and struck the camera several times and knocked the camera off of its mounting. Pinkham had to use pepper spray to stop Wright-Champagne’s destructive behavior and to retrieve the pieces of the camera, according to the affidavit.

An officer in the jail control room who was monitoring the cameras saw Wright-Champagne strike the camera several times before it went blank, the affidavit states. Fails also watched the surveillance video.

Fails charged him on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. a conviction on the charges is punishable by a maximum 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Wright-Champagne was released from jail Friday on $200 cash bail and a supervised release agreement.

