AUBURN — A New York man was indicted Tuesday on charges he tried to strangle a woman, stole her cellphone and tried to lock her in his motel room in January.

Howard Decarlis, 37, of Rochester, New York, faces several charges, including aggravated assault and robbery, possession of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine, misdemeanor theft and assault.

Decarlis tried to strangle a 19-year-old woman while she slept Jan. 21 at the Super 8 Motel on Lisbon Street, according to court documents.

He stole her cellphone and purse and tried to lock her in his motel room, according to a police affidavit. She escaped and fled to the motel lobby to contact police.

Police said Decarlis drove off before police arrived.

Police said they discovered the stolen items while searching Decarlis’ rental car in a parking lot on Bartlett Street.

Decarlis was arrested a couple of days later at the Acme Club on Park Street in Lewiston.

Convictions for aggravated assault and robbery are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Convictions for possession of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine are punishable by up to five years in prison.

