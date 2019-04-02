NORTH MONMOUTH – Susan Melinda Getchell Kaluzynski, 101, of North Monmouth died peacefully at her home Sunday March 31, 2019 after a brief illness.

Susan, the daughter of Ernest and Melinda (Gray) Getchell, was born Nov. 4, 1917 in Limestone, one of eight children. Susan graduated from the Aroostook Normal School in Presque Isle and taught in a one room school house for two years. She later worked as a supervisor for the Maine Department of Human Services in Presque Isle where she met Raymond Kaluzynski. Susan and Raymond married at her parent’s home in Limestone. The couple moved to Michigan where they lived for several years before returning to Maine in 1968. Susan loved to play cribbage and passed along her love of the game to her children and grandchildren.

Over the course of a century Susan took in stride all of the many changes in the world and technologies. She made calls and texted on her cell phone, played bridge online regularly, and perhaps was the oldest Facebook user. Susan had a quiet unassuming demeanor, quick wit, bright smile and twinkling blue eyes. She was beloved by her family and friends. Susan loved playing and watching sports throughout her life. She won numerous awards and trophies for basketball, tennis, bowling and golf. She was a longtime member at the Cobbossee Colony Golf Course, then later at Springbrook Country Club. She was a member of the Augusta and Lewiston-Auburn Bridge Clubs.

Susan was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Kaluzynski. She is survived by her daughter, and son-in-law, Melinda and Charles Bishop of Gardiner, son Frank Kaluzynski of North Monmouth and his partner, Carol Lane of Auburn; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hutchinson of Troy, N.Y., Jonathan Hutchinson, who is serving in the United States Navy at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Ericka Hutchinson and her fiance, John Zebley of Lewiston, Aaron Kaluzynski and wife, Amber of Sebastian Fla., Adam Kaluzynski and wife, Katie of Auburn, Sara Kaluzynski and her partner, Jamie Varney of North Monmouth; and two great-grandchildren.

At Susan’s request, there will be no service or Remembrance of Life. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

