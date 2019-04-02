Charges
Auburn
- Kachina Harps, 26, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:30 p.m. Monday at 23 Pearl St.
- Matthew Guptill, 20, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1 a.m. Tuesday on Oak Street.
Lewiston
- Scott Perkins, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:40 p.m. Monday at Sabattus and Main streets.
- Cassandra Alexander, 33, of Auburn, on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release, 10:48 p.m. Monday at 1035 Lisbon St.
- Nathan St. Laurent, 25, of Greene, on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:37 p.m. Monday at Russell and Sabattus streets.
- Jason Kramarz, 42, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday at Super 8 Motel.
- Allison Libby, 31, of Buckfield, on a probation hold, 1:19 a.m. Tuesday at 1440 Lisbon St.
- Jennifer Shaker, 29, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at 25 Pine St.
- Joseph Stanger, 29, of Greene, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on College Street.
Accidents
Auburn
- A vehicle driven by Elaina R. Cash, 21, of Auburn struck a fire hydrant at 11:03 a.m. Saturday on Center Street. The 2003 Volkswagen owned by Cash was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Alexander L. Hoover, 29, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, and Joseph P. Sullivan, 25, of Portland collided at 9:50 a.m. Sunday on Center Street. The 2014 Ford driven by Hoover and owned by Damara Reid of Boston, Massachusetts, received minor damage and the 2010 Ford owned by Sullivan was towed.
- Vehicles driven by David A. Vigue, 58, of Benton and Raymond N. Coffin, 58, of Livermore Falls collided at 10:58 a.m. Sunday on Gracelawn Road. The 2011 Ford owned by Vigue received minor damage and the 2003 Honda driven by Coffin and owned by Felix S. Jimenez of Auburn received functional damage.
- Devin P. Hubert, 22, of Lewiston was driving west on Hampshire Street at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday when she turned into what she thought was her friend’s driveway and drove onto railroad tracks and into a ditch. The 2008 Toyota owned by Hubert received functional damage.
