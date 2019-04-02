MONMOUTH — Theater at Monmouth continues its long-standing tradition of bringing adaptations of classic literature to students across Maine with its annual Page to Stage tour.

TAM has provided literature-based education programs in schools and community centers since the theater’s founding. Education tours make adaptations of classic literature accessible to a geographically and economically diverse audience. From April 22 through May 24, TAM’s Page to Stage Tour will bring classic literature to life for students in grades pre-kindergarten to eight, with a world-premiere production of “Tall Tales Twice Told” by TAM’s producing artistic director, Dawn McAndrews.

“Tall Tales Twice Told” is a collection of American folk tales featuring characters and situations larger than life and older than time. From Paul Bunyan and his Big Blue Ox to John Henry, Steel Driving Man, and Johnny Appleseed, Planter of Orchards, to Kate Shelley Saving the Midnight Express, the timeless and timely tales introduce students to American history and culture.

Students will learn how tall tales are passed on from generation to generation, how they employ exaggeration and how they convey a message or make a point. TAM’s adaptation helps students examine stereotypes and behaviors through activities and discussions before and after the performance, exploring ways to take responsibility for their actions and become both confident and caring citizens.

In 2018, TAM brought “Aesop’s Guide to Friendship” to schools across the state. “The presentation [of ‘Aesop’s Guide to Friendship’] was an engaging way to present fables as well as a good door opener to discussing social skills like friendship and perseverance,” said Judith Sprague, teacher at Leeds Central School.

Jillian Merrill, teacher at Turner Primary School, said, “Bringing the arts to our students is important as many do not get this opportunity. As an educator, I love having a new and exciting way to bring the arts to my students.”

Chicago-based director Brittany Gillespie is excited to make her Theater at Monmouth directing debut with this production. Gillespie is casting director and artistic associate at Stage Left Theater and has directed plays for adults and young people since graduating from the University of Arkansas.

“Tall Tales Twice Told” features four actors, three making their first appearance at TAM: Robbie Harrison as Johnny Appleseed, Ian Fermy as John Henry, Kalyn Altmeyer as Kate Shelley and John Dalton Logan as Paul Bunyan. All four actors play characters in the other’s tales. Set design is by Stacey Koloski, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha and lighting design by Jim Alexander.

For more information, visit http://twitter.com/TAMonmouth; https://www.facebook.com/TAMonmouth; https://www.instagram.com/theateratmonmouth; http://theateratmonmouth.org; or call 207-933-9999.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: