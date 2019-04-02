A Waterford man was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway on Tuesday evening after rolling his car on Harrison Road. Norway Police Officer Stephen Cronce said Donald J. Stanford, 61, was driving on Harrison Road shortly after 5 p.m. when he rolled his 1987 Porsche 911 while on a curve in the road. Stanford was able to remove himself from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Cronce said he issued summonses to Stanford for speeding and operating under the influence of alcohol. Photo by Charles Blacquiere
