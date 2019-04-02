Maine will be on the edge of a sizable ocean storm Wednesday morning. Most of the area will probably wake up to some wet snow. Some rain is possible at the coast.

Accumulations look light, but the storm will need to be monitored for any variation in track.

Any light snow accumulations should melt during the afternoon Wednesday with some sun sending temps back into the 40s and 50s.

Thursday is looking bright and windy.

Another round of light rain and snow is possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: